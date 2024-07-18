RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

How to make custard cake from scratch

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Custard cake is a delightful treat that combines the creamy richness of custard with the soft, fluffy texture of cake. Here's a simple recipe to make this delicious dessert at home.

Custard cake
Custard cake

Recommended articles

  • 1 cup evaporated milk
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 4 large eggs
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Ingredients
Ingredients Ingredients Pulse Ghana
  1. Preheat your oven to 175°C (350°F).
  2. In a large bowl, mix together the evaporated milk, water, and sugar until the sugar is dissolved.
  3. In a separate bowl, lightly beat the eggs. Gradually add the eggs to the milk mixture, stirring continuously.
  4. Add the vanilla extract and mix well.
  5. Pour the custard mixture into a 9-inch (23 cm) round cake pan.
  1. In a bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
  2. In another bowl, beat the eggs on medium speed until they become thick and pale. Gradually add the sugar, beating until the mixture is fluffy.
  3. Add the vegetable oil, water, and vanilla extract, and mix until just combined.
  4. Gently fold the dry ingredients into the wet mixture until well incorporated.
  1. Slowly pour the cake batter over the custard mixture in the cake pan. The batter will float on top of the custard.
  2. Place the cake pan in a larger baking dish. Pour hot water into the larger dish until it reaches halfway up the sides of the cake pan, creating a water bath.
  3. Carefully transfer the setup to the preheated oven. Bake for about 50-60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean.
  4. Once baked, remove the cake from the water bath and let it cool in the pan for about 30 minutes.
Cake batter
Cake batter Cake batter Pulse Ghana
  1. Run a knife around the edges of the cake to loosen it. Place a serving plate over the top of the cake pan and invert it to release the cake.
  2. Chill the cake in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving to allow the custard to set fully.

Enjoy your homemade custard cake!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

What are the most visited countries in the world? [RealityPremedia]

10 most visited countries in the world

How to make boba tea at home

How to make boba tea at home

10 African countries with the longest prison sentences for homosexuality

10 African countries with the longest prison sentences for homosexuality

HIV tests

These 16 countries require an HIV/AIDS test before you can get a visa