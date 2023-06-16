ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

2 of 4 men arrested for stripping and molesting woman jailed for 15 years

Andreas Kamasah

Two of the four suspects who were arrested by the police concerning a viral video in which a woman was stripped and molested by a gang of men have been jailed for 15 years.

Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with stripping and molesting of woman
Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with stripping and molesting of woman

It is reported that the remaining two suspects have been remanded for one week.

Recommended articles

Earlier this week, a two-minute video of a vulnerable woman being treated inhumanely by a mob and appearing almost completely naked with only her brazier on surfaced on social media and attracted widespread condemnation.

The unfortunate incident occurred This crime is thought to have taken place in Kupelga in the Bawku West District. The perpetrators were reported to have alleged that Fulani herdsmen were raping their women, so they decided to take revenge on Fulani women too.

Yakubu Musah Bari, General Secretary of Tabital Pulaaku International, Ghana Chapter and Spokesperson for the Fulani Community, Yakubu Musah Bari disclosed that the two suspects were convicted and sentenced after they appeared before a court.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Four people have been detained; they appeared in court yesterday. Two have each received a sentence of 15 years, and two have been held without bond for a week,” Starrfm.com.gh reports.

According to Yakubu Musah Bari, the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu is expected to meet with the Regional Security Council and local leaders today, Friday, June 16, to discuss solutions to the tension in that part of his jurisdiction. He will also visit the victims.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A handcuffed suspect arrested during a past event (Twitter)

Bank staff arrested at KIA for stealing customers' GH¢1.2m to buy iPhone 14, car, Dubai ticket

Bawumia holds dual citizenship – Former ambassador alleges, calls for his prosecution

Bawumia holds dual citizenship – Former Ambassador alleges, calls for his prosecution

Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with stripping and molesting of woman

Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with stripping and molesting of woman in viral video

Theresie Nyirakajumba

123-year-old virgin regrets rejecting men, says she wants a partner before she dies (video)