2 of 4 men arrested for stripping and molesting woman jailed for 15 years

Earlier this week, a two-minute video of a vulnerable woman being treated inhumanely by a mob and appearing almost completely naked with only her brazier on surfaced on social media and attracted widespread condemnation.

The unfortunate incident occurred This crime is thought to have taken place in Kupelga in the Bawku West District. The perpetrators were reported to have alleged that Fulani herdsmen were raping their women, so they decided to take revenge on Fulani women too.

Yakubu Musah Bari, General Secretary of Tabital Pulaaku International, Ghana Chapter and Spokesperson for the Fulani Community, Yakubu Musah Bari disclosed that the two suspects were convicted and sentenced after they appeared before a court.

“Four people have been detained; they appeared in court yesterday. Two have each received a sentence of 15 years, and two have been held without bond for a week,” Starrfm.com.gh reports.