It is reported that the remaining two suspects have been remanded for one week.
2 of 4 men arrested for stripping and molesting woman jailed for 15 years
Two of the four suspects who were arrested by the police concerning a viral video in which a woman was stripped and molested by a gang of men have been jailed for 15 years.
Recommended articles
Earlier this week, a two-minute video of a vulnerable woman being treated inhumanely by a mob and appearing almost completely naked with only her brazier on surfaced on social media and attracted widespread condemnation.
The unfortunate incident occurred This crime is thought to have taken place in Kupelga in the Bawku West District. The perpetrators were reported to have alleged that Fulani herdsmen were raping their women, so they decided to take revenge on Fulani women too.
Yakubu Musah Bari, General Secretary of Tabital Pulaaku International, Ghana Chapter and Spokesperson for the Fulani Community, Yakubu Musah Bari disclosed that the two suspects were convicted and sentenced after they appeared before a court.
“Four people have been detained; they appeared in court yesterday. Two have each received a sentence of 15 years, and two have been held without bond for a week,” Starrfm.com.gh reports.
According to Yakubu Musah Bari, the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu is expected to meet with the Regional Security Council and local leaders today, Friday, June 16, to discuss solutions to the tension in that part of his jurisdiction. He will also visit the victims.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh