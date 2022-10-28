RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Akufo-Addo refusing to accept resignation of Adu Boahen – Ablakwa alleges

Andreas Kamasah

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has alleged that President Akufo-Addo is refusing to accept the resignation of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.

Charles Adu-Boahen
Charles Adu-Boahen

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region made the allegation in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Read Also

“Why is he refusing to accept the resignation of Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen?” the lawmaker quizzed.

He added that the alleged decision by the president to reject the resignation of Adu Boahen means that he does appreciate the severity of the hardship his abysmal leadership has inflicted on Ghanaians.

“Parliament may have to turn the heat on President Akufo-Addo.

“The President continues to downplay the profound economic crisis created by his abysmal leadership,” the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee wrote.

READ ALSO: 20-year-old woman accused of adultery has been sentenced to death by stoning

About 80% of the incumbent New Patriotic Party members of parliament held a press conference on Wednesday, October 26, demanding that the president sack the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta and Adu Boahen.

The majority of MPs vowed not to participate in any government business brought into the legislative house until their demands were carried out.

However, after a meeting with the president in the evening of the same day, the agitating lawmakers rescinded their threat and accepted that Ofori Atta should be allowed to conclude the ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a financial bailout.

The Ghanaian economy has been experiencing a downturn and it is not in a position to pay its external and internal debts.

The Ghana cedi has also been in freefall against the dollar and other major trading currencies, a development that has resulted in the astronomical increase in prices of goods and services.

Calls on the president himself to resign or sack his Finance Minister have all fallen on deaf ears.

Meanwhile, the speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has admitted a vote of censure process filed by the minority caucus for the dismissal of Ofori Atta.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Winners Pastor slumps, dies after morning prayer in Kogi.

Winners Chapel pastor slumps and dies mysteriously after morning prayer

A file photo of a sad man. Source: Getty Images

Girlfriend wants me to pay loan she and ex-lover took to prove my love - Ghanaian man

Blackout

Tema residents warned to stay indoors ahead of total blackout for chief’s funeral

Pope Francis

Stop watching porn, delete it from your phone - Pope warns Roman Fathers and Sisters