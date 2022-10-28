Akufo-Addo refusing to accept resignation of Adu Boahen – Ablakwa alleges

“Why is he refusing to accept the resignation of Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen?” the lawmaker quizzed.

He added that the alleged decision by the president to reject the resignation of Adu Boahen means that he does appreciate the severity of the hardship his abysmal leadership has inflicted on Ghanaians.

“Parliament may have to turn the heat on President Akufo-Addo.

“The President continues to downplay the profound economic crisis created by his abysmal leadership,” the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee wrote.

About 80% of the incumbent New Patriotic Party members of parliament held a press conference on Wednesday, October 26, demanding that the president sack the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta and Adu Boahen.

The majority of MPs vowed not to participate in any government business brought into the legislative house until their demands were carried out.

However, after a meeting with the president in the evening of the same day, the agitating lawmakers rescinded their threat and accepted that Ofori Atta should be allowed to conclude the ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a financial bailout.

The Ghanaian economy has been experiencing a downturn and it is not in a position to pay its external and internal debts.

The Ghana cedi has also been in freefall against the dollar and other major trading currencies, a development that has resulted in the astronomical increase in prices of goods and services.

Calls on the president himself to resign or sack his Finance Minister have all fallen on deaf ears.