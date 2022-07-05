RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Angry mob kills 2 men for allegedly defiling 10-year-old girl to death

Some angry residents of Ede-Oballa, Nsukka Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Enugu State, lynched two suspected ritualists for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl to death.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported an anonymous eyewitness as saying that the lifeless body of the girl was found in a nearby bush with her breast and vagina removed.

The witness added that the incident has left the entire community in a state of shock and sadness.

On Monday, July 4, some residents became furious, arrested the two suspects who, before their deaths, were also residents of Ede-Oballa, and lynched them.

"The natives have been worried that ritualists have entered into the community.

"Only ritualists will rape a girl to death and remove her vital organs for their evil acts.

"That was why when residents heard that the perpetrators of the dastardly act had been arrested by the Neighbourhood Watch, everybody rushed to its office.

"The crowd overpowered the security men and grabbed the two ritualists that killed the girl and set them on fire and watched them burn to death.

"It’s the intention of the security men to take the suspects to the police but they were overpowered by the mob," the eyewitness told NAN.

The President-General, Messrs. Val Omeje, and the Councillor representing the community, Hyginus Ogbu, reportedly confirmed the discovery of the minor’s lifeless body and the subsequent killing of the two suspects.

At the time NAN published this story, the Enugu State Police Command had yet to comment on the two developments.

"l have seen your text message, I will get back to you," police public relations officer in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, told NAN via text message when contacted for confirmation or denial of the incidents.

