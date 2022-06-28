RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Angry NPP communicator slaps NDC co-panelist on live radio, smashes his phone

Andreas Kamasah

The office of the National Democratic Congress in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency is calling for the arrest and prosecution of a communicator of the incumbent New Patriotic Party for allegedly assaulting a co-panelist during a live radio programme.

Stock photo: Slap

According to a statement issued by the NDC, Kingsford Arthur, alias Dodowa, went berserk during a discussion program on FAWE FM and slapped Gideon Kumordzi, alias Chief Guvnor violently.

As if that was not condemnable enough, the assailant allegedly went further to snatch the victim’s mobile phone and then smashed it on the ground, leaving it broken beyond repair.

The said radio discussion was about the use of the Ghana Card as an e-passport and the hike in fuel prices under the Akufo-Addo-led government.

In the statement, which is also demanding compensation and replacement of the broken phone of their communicator, the NDC said that the "madness of physical assaults on political opponents to stop".

It proceeded to describe the assault as an "act which is not only backward and nonsensical but a show of cowardice and hooliganism which must be treated with the raw contempt it deserves".

The statement also disclosed that Kingsford is notorious for attacking his opponents on the same radio station and has always gone away with the crime.

"It will interest you to note that this is not the first time this nincompoop of a communicator, ‘Dodowa’ has physically attacked our communicators. He committed this same act in the run-up to the 2016 elections against NDCs Solomon Tetteh who outwitted him in arguments at the studios.

"Again, in the same 2016, ‘Dodowa’ engaged the late Kportufe Lawrence who later became the NDC’s Constituency Communication Officer in a fierce physical fight at the Fawe FM studios.

"He and his likes in the NPP communication Team in the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency have threatened many of our communicators with assaults. This madness must stop now!"

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

