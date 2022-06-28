Angry NPP communicator slaps NDC co-panelist on live radio, smashes his phone

As if that was not condemnable enough, the assailant allegedly went further to snatch the victim’s mobile phone and then smashed it on the ground, leaving it broken beyond repair.

The said radio discussion was about the use of the Ghana Card as an e-passport and the hike in fuel prices under the Akufo-Addo-led government.

In the statement, which is also demanding compensation and replacement of the broken phone of their communicator, the NDC said that the "madness of physical assaults on political opponents to stop".

It proceeded to describe the assault as an "act which is not only backward and nonsensical but a show of cowardice and hooliganism which must be treated with the raw contempt it deserves".

The statement also disclosed that Kingsford is notorious for attacking his opponents on the same radio station and has always gone away with the crime.

"It will interest you to note that this is not the first time this nincompoop of a communicator, ‘Dodowa’ has physically attacked our communicators. He committed this same act in the run-up to the 2016 elections against NDCs Solomon Tetteh who outwitted him in arguments at the studios.

"Again, in the same 2016, ‘Dodowa’ engaged the late Kportufe Lawrence who later became the NDC’s Constituency Communication Officer in a fierce physical fight at the Fawe FM studios.