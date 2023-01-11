ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Ashaiman court sentences driver’s mate to 10 years of imprisonment in hard

Andreas Kamasah

Enoch Ofori, a driver’s mate will spend the next 10 years of his life in prison after the Ashaiman Circuit Court convicted and jailed him in hard labour for robbery.

Nsawam Prison - Ghana
Nsawam Prison - Ghana

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) reports that Simon Gaga, the presiding judge convicted the accused after he had pleaded guilty to the charges proffered against him, during an investigation caution statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Samuel Aperweh, said the complainant, Gloria Asantewaa Kwabi, 35, is a trader who lives at Spintex, Accra, while the accused Ofori is a driver’s mate and lives at Washington, a suburb of Ashaiman.

“According to the prosecution, on December 28, 2022, at about 1530 hours, the complainant went to her husband Daniel Kasereko at Ashaiman market, who then picked up the complainant on his motorbike with registration number M-13-AS3187 as a pillion rider home.

READ ALSO: Avoid oral sex and save yourself from mouth and throat cancers – Doctor warns (video)

“The Chief Inspector said on getting to a place called Janelex School at Gbetsile, they saw that the accused person also riding an unregistered black Royal motorbike with his accomplice as a pillion rider was speeding toward the complainant and the husband.

“The prosecution told the court that on reaching the complainant and the husband, the accomplice pushed the complainant and she fell down from the motorbike.

“The prosecution said in the process, the accomplice managed to overpower the complainant and snatched her Infinix Hot 1Oi mobile phone valued at GHC 870.00 and cash in the sum of GHC601.00 which was kept inside the back cover of the phone, and they sped off.

“The prosecution said the husband of the complaint gave the accused and his accomplice a hot chase, they abandoned their motorbike in the process and took to their heels.

“The prosecution said with the help of other people, the accused person was arrested and brought together with the motorbike to the Police Station at Zenu Atadeka.

“His accomplice, however, managed to escape with the phone and the cash, the said motorbike has been impounded at the Police Station,” the GNA report SAID.

Meanwhile, the police continue their search for Ofori’s accomplice who he named Amankwa to answer for the crime.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wild dog

Popular footballer’s own 3 wild dogs maul him to death

Sulemana Abdul Samed

Ghanaian giant who's the world's tallest man appeals for medical support

Nagawoo Jimaa and Sulemana Abdul Samed

‘This guy will not be longer than me’ – Ethiopian tall man challenges Ghanaian counterpart

Man slices younger brother's throat over 'Yahoo' money in Delta,

Man slices younger brother's throat over 'Yahoo' money in Delta