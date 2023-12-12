ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Court sets free West Hills Mall manager who tasered Shadrach Arloo, 33, before he died

Andreas Kamasah

Boafo Osei Kwame, the Manager of Max Buy Ghana Limited, a dealer in electrical appliances at West Hills Mall, has been acquitted of murder charges by the Sowutuom District Court.

Court sets free West Hills Mall manager who tasered Shadrach Arloo, 33, before he died
Court sets free West Hills Mall manager who tasered Shadrach Arloo, 33, before he died

The decision to discharge him came after the Attorney General's Department reviewed autopsy results related to an incident that occurred on January 30 of this year.

Recommended articles

The accused had faced allegations of using a Taser to shock Shadrach Arloo, 33, resulting in his death. However, the postmortem report unveiled that Arloo's demise was attributed to "Asphyxiation and obstruction of the airway by a foreign body."

On the basis of the post-mortem findings, the Attorney General's Office, through a fiat, recommended the discharge of Boafo Osei Kwame. Subsequently, Magistrate Stephen Tebiri, acting on this advice, freed the accused during a court session.

Police Prosecutor Inspector MK Kwakye informed the court about the fiat, leading to the discharge. A follow-up on the case by EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, revealed that the discharge had taken place as far back as July 20, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below are the facts of the case in question: According to the case summary presented to the court, Bernard Boanor Denkyi, an Operations Manager at West Hills Mall in Weija, filed a complaint against Boafo Osei Kwame, the Shop Manager of Max Buy Ghana Limited, a dealer in Electronic Appliances situated within West Hills Mall.

The prosecution narrated that on January 30, 2023, Police Sergeant Daniel Abeiku, assigned to the Visibility Unit of the Ghana Police Service Headquarters and patrolling the mall, observed Shadrach Arloo (now deceased) and Ibrahim Seshi (a witness in the case) carrying backpacks on their backs, raising suspicion.

“The deceased opened the backpack, removed something wrapped in a black polythene bag from the backpack, and put it in his back pocket, and started running outside,” the prosecution said.

Upon being called by the police sergeant, the deceased opened his backpack, took out an item wrapped in a black polythene bag, placed it in his back pocket, and attempted to flee. The officer pursued and apprehended the deceased, who resisted arrest and swallowed the wrapped polythene bag during the struggle. The accused, witnessing the incident, promptly used his personal Taser to immobilize the deceased.

“The accused person, who also saw the incident, rushed to the scene and removed his personal Taser and shocked the deceased," the prosecution added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, the unconscious individual was taken to Somotech Hospital within the Mall for treatment but was declared dead upon arrival by the attending medical doctor.

In the course of the investigation, the accused was arrested, and the Taser was seized. During interrogation, the accused claimed he possessed the Taser for self-defense.

The court was informed that a thorough examination of the deceased's body revealed no physical signs of assault. The body was then transported to the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy, with investigations still ongoing.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Suspect arrested for swallowing drugs; clinical examinations reveal it's 'fufu'

Suspect arrested for swallowing drugs; clinical examinations reveal it's 'fufu'

Spokesperson for The New Force, Shalimar Abbiusi reportedly arrested

Spokesperson for 'The New Force', Shalimar Abbiusi reportedly arrested

GES interdicts O’Reilly, GHANASS headteachers for unauthorized sale of items to students

GES interdicts O’Reilly, GHANASS headteachers for unauthorized sale of items to students

CJ sacks judge for ‘sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution’ in divorce case

CJ sacks judge for ‘sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution’ in divorce case