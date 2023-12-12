Court sets free West Hills Mall manager who tasered Shadrach Arloo, 33, before he died

The accused had faced allegations of using a Taser to shock Shadrach Arloo, 33, resulting in his death. However, the postmortem report unveiled that Arloo's demise was attributed to "Asphyxiation and obstruction of the airway by a foreign body."

On the basis of the post-mortem findings, the Attorney General's Office, through a fiat, recommended the discharge of Boafo Osei Kwame. Subsequently, Magistrate Stephen Tebiri, acting on this advice, freed the accused during a court session.

Police Prosecutor Inspector MK Kwakye informed the court about the fiat, leading to the discharge. A follow-up on the case by EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, revealed that the discharge had taken place as far back as July 20, 2023.

Below are the facts of the case in question: According to the case summary presented to the court, Bernard Boanor Denkyi, an Operations Manager at West Hills Mall in Weija, filed a complaint against Boafo Osei Kwame, the Shop Manager of Max Buy Ghana Limited, a dealer in Electronic Appliances situated within West Hills Mall.

The prosecution narrated that on January 30, 2023, Police Sergeant Daniel Abeiku, assigned to the Visibility Unit of the Ghana Police Service Headquarters and patrolling the mall, observed Shadrach Arloo (now deceased) and Ibrahim Seshi (a witness in the case) carrying backpacks on their backs, raising suspicion.

“The deceased opened the backpack, removed something wrapped in a black polythene bag from the backpack, and put it in his back pocket, and started running outside,” the prosecution said.

Upon being called by the police sergeant, the deceased opened his backpack, took out an item wrapped in a black polythene bag, placed it in his back pocket, and attempted to flee. The officer pursued and apprehended the deceased, who resisted arrest and swallowed the wrapped polythene bag during the struggle. The accused, witnessing the incident, promptly used his personal Taser to immobilize the deceased.

“The accused person, who also saw the incident, rushed to the scene and removed his personal Taser and shocked the deceased," the prosecution added.

Subsequently, the unconscious individual was taken to Somotech Hospital within the Mall for treatment but was declared dead upon arrival by the attending medical doctor.

In the course of the investigation, the accused was arrested, and the Taser was seized. During interrogation, the accused claimed he possessed the Taser for self-defense.