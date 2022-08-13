Farmer chops off his scrotum while dreaming that he was cutting meat

It is reported that Atta’s relatives could not raise GH₵600 to fuel an ambulance provided by the National Ambulance Service to convey him to KATH, so he remains at the St Francis Xavier hospital.

Atta’s wife, Adwoa Konadu, is reported to have disclosed that the latest incident is not the first time her husband has carried out an activity while sleeping, adding that the victim walks, talks, and fights sometimes while asleep.

It was during one of such episodes that Atta ended up damaging his genitals.

READ ALSO: Over 200 wooden structures destroyed after fire outbreak at Adjiringanor

It is believed that the victim might have been suffering from a sleep disorder referred to as parasomnia, which involves unusual and undesirable physical events or experiences that disrupt sleep.

In other news, a young man was admitted to the Our Lady of Grace Hospital in the Central Region after the husband of a woman he had given GHC 5 to buy food for her child inflicted severe machete wounds on him and cut off one of his arms.

The bloody incident happened at Brema Kuntunasi in the Breman Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District.

Akwesi Amisah, the suspect, was also reported to be in critical condition following the alleged beatings he suffered at the hands of residents who arrested him before handing him over to the police.

He was receiving treatment at the hospital under police guard while an investigation into the incident has begun.

It was reported that Amisah had suspected the victim of having an affair with his wife and warned him to stay away from her.

On that fateful day, his wife visited his worksite to ask him for money to prepare food but did not find him. She then asked the victim for GHC 5, and he gave her GHC 20 and asked her to return the change.

When Amisah returned to the site and learnt that the victim had given his wife money in his absence, he became furious and reached for a machete, with which he pounced on the victim and butchered him severely, leaving him in a critical condition.