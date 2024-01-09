ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Ghanaian preacher suffers sexual harassment from twerking ladies in UK [video]

Andreas Kamasah

A video circulating on social media captures an unsettling incident involving Ghanaian preacher Eben Ablorh, who faced open harassment from two ladies in the UK.

Ghanaian preacher suffers sexual harassment from twerking white ladies in UK
Ghanaian preacher suffers sexual harassment from twerking white ladies in UK

The footage depicts Ablorh spreading the Word of God in a public space in Stratford, London. However, his preaching is abruptly interrupted by the unwanted advances of the two women.

Recommended articles

“Ghanaian Preacher Eben Ablorh was abused by some white UK - Stratford ladies as he shares the word of God,” the video was captioned.

While holding a microphone and delivering his sermon, Ablorh is confronted by the white ladies making sexual advances towards him. In response, Ablorh can be heard speaking into the microphone, firmly stating, “I don't want it; I have a better one at home…hallelujah.”

Despite the preacher’s protest, the women persistently follow him, continuing their suggestive acts, with a clear intention to disrupt the spread of the word of God.

ADVERTISEMENT

While they were at it, an unidentified person who filmed the women's actions could be heard saying “Let's record it; we need to record this… we will show them what they were doing. Back off, stop it, don't touch him.”

The footage has stirred numerous reactions online, with some people condemning the women’s conduct.

In an earlier report, a pastor recently made headlines by introducing a rather unconventional ritual during the ceremonial crossover from 2023 to 2024. As part of the church's activities, the pastor opened his legs, forming a V-shape through which his congregants were expected to crawl, symbolizing a successful transition into the new year.

A video circulating online captures the unusual scene, showcasing the pastor's parishioners lining up on all fours, one after another, as they crawled through the pastor's open legs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The identity of the church, the pastor involved, and the location of this unique crossover service remain shrouded in mystery at this time.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

BeFunky-collage (1)aSad story of youth invading cemeteries to steal human bones for smoking

Sad story of youth invading cemeteries to steal human bones for smoking [video]

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Key measures IGP Dampare-led Ghana Police has used to improve law enforcement

Pulse Picks: Key measures IGP Dampare-led Ghana Police has used to improve law enforcement