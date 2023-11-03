Ghanaian youth smoke weed, shisha like locomotive engines - Sam George on kidney diseases

He cited East Legon and other parts of Accra where young people publicly display drug use without care about the health consequences that they might suffer later.

Sam George said this among others in an interview with Benjamin Akakpo on Joy News TV.

He lamented how most young people are consuming all sorts of concoctions in the name of aphrodisiac as if it is the biggest achievement ever, all of which end up damaging their kidneys and other vital organs.

He cautioned that it is about time the country took a critical look at some of these trends and banned some of these dangerous substances to save the citizenry.

Cases of kidney diseases are on the rise in Ghana, and health officials are worried because more of the cases involve young people.