Herbalist arrested for raping mentally challenged girl brought to him for healing

According to pulse.ng, his arrest follows allegations that he took advantage of the girl’s situation to have sexual intercourse with her forcibly.

He had advised the victim’s mother to go home and leave her child with him to take her medication.

Adamawa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed Sanda’s arrest.

Pulse Nigeria

"The police have arrested a 62-year-old herbalist for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl suffering from mental disorder brought to the suspect for possible medication.

"The man had advised her mother who brought her to return home pending the time he would cure the girl of her ailment. Taking advantage of the mom’s absence, the herbalist allegedly had carnal knowledge of the girl over the course of her five-day stay at his place.

"After raping her, according to him, the victim escaped from his premises and returned to her parent’s house. The parent, who saw the traumatized girl, reported the matter to the police in Numan," Nguroje said.

He is expected to be taken to court to answer for the alleged crime after the police have finished with their investigations.

In an earlier story, a 33-year-old man was arrested and put before a court to answer for using a charm during sexual intercourse with his girlfriend, which made her bark like a dog.

Identified as Ibrahim Orona, the man who resides at No 35, Ago-oka, Idi-Oparun area in Abeokuta, has been accused of engaging in conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

He appeared before a magistrates’ court in Abeokuta on Friday, July 15.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 26 at the Ago-Ika area in Abeokuta.

He disclosed that Orona had applied a substance (charm) on his private parts before having sexual intercourse with his 23-year-old girlfriend, identified as Temilade Olabanji.

The victim allegedly started barking like a dog immediately after getting intimate with the suspect, and then fell unconscious.

Shonibare told the court presided over by Mrs O.M Somefun that Olabanji was rushed to a herbalist who revived her before she was later taken to the Ogun State General Hospital for proper medical treatment.

The prosecutor claimed that Orona’s conduct contravened the provisions of Section 210(c) of the Criminal Law of Ogun 2006.

The court, having heard the details of the case, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must produce evidence of three tax payments to the Ogun government, and one of the sureties must be a family member of the defendant.

Somefun further ordered that in the event of Orona's failure to meet the bail conditions, he should be remanded in Oba correctional centre.