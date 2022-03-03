RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Househelp jailed for life after defiling boss’s 4-year-old son and posting video online

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A 21-year-old Kenyan woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after a court convicted her of defiling her boss's 4-year-old son, recording and sending the video to a child pornography syndicate online for money.

Edda Wakesho
Edda Wakesho

Before her conviction, Edda Wakesho was a house help in Kiembeni Estate, Mombasa.

Recommended articles

She reportedly filmed herself sexually assaulting the minor and then posted the video online for financial gain. Pulselive.co.ke reports that the video was played in court.

A court presided over by Resident Magistrate Florence Macharia heard on Wednesday, March 2 that the minor’s mother subsequently received a video clip of the assault of her toddler from a foreign mobile number.

Wakesho was charged with defiling a minor and making obscene materials, offences she committed between June and October 2021.

READ ALSO: 32-year-old man marries identical triplets on the same day (photos)

The court has imprisoned her for life for defiling the boy and a further 10 years for filming the act.

The investigating officer told the court that Wakesho was part of a child pornography syndicate that collaborates with rogue house helps to abuse children and film the acts.

In her defence, the convict said she innocently accepted a friend request from Facebook and was introduced to a page where people post nude photos and videos.

Reports say she added that she was recruited into the syndicate with a promise of being paid lots of money.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Couple die while having s*x inside stationary car along highway (video)

Eyewitnesses gather to catch a glimpse of dead couple inside a car

Police kill 2, arrest 1 of robbers who robbed passengers and begged for prayers

Passengers stranded after robbery attack

32-year-old man marries identical triplets on the same day (photos)

Luwizo and his wives, Natalie, Nadege and Natasha