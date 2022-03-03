She reportedly filmed herself sexually assaulting the minor and then posted the video online for financial gain. Pulselive.co.ke reports that the video was played in court.

A court presided over by Resident Magistrate Florence Macharia heard on Wednesday, March 2 that the minor’s mother subsequently received a video clip of the assault of her toddler from a foreign mobile number.

Wakesho was charged with defiling a minor and making obscene materials, offences she committed between June and October 2021.

The court has imprisoned her for life for defiling the boy and a further 10 years for filming the act.

The investigating officer told the court that Wakesho was part of a child pornography syndicate that collaborates with rogue house helps to abuse children and film the acts.

In her defence, the convict said she innocently accepted a friend request from Facebook and was introduced to a page where people post nude photos and videos.