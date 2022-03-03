Before her conviction, Edda Wakesho was a house help in Kiembeni Estate, Mombasa.
Househelp jailed for life after defiling boss’s 4-year-old son and posting video online
A 21-year-old Kenyan woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after a court convicted her of defiling her boss's 4-year-old son, recording and sending the video to a child pornography syndicate online for money.
She reportedly filmed herself sexually assaulting the minor and then posted the video online for financial gain. Pulselive.co.ke reports that the video was played in court.
A court presided over by Resident Magistrate Florence Macharia heard on Wednesday, March 2 that the minor’s mother subsequently received a video clip of the assault of her toddler from a foreign mobile number.
Wakesho was charged with defiling a minor and making obscene materials, offences she committed between June and October 2021.
The court has imprisoned her for life for defiling the boy and a further 10 years for filming the act.
The investigating officer told the court that Wakesho was part of a child pornography syndicate that collaborates with rogue house helps to abuse children and film the acts.
In her defence, the convict said she innocently accepted a friend request from Facebook and was introduced to a page where people post nude photos and videos.
Reports say she added that she was recruited into the syndicate with a promise of being paid lots of money.
