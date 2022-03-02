A video uploaded to social media has a narrator asking the Nigerian public to contact Owe-Ibafo Police Station if they know anything about the unidentified couple.

According to the narrator, the couple might have been dead for two days in the car parked along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The man is suspected to be a contractor because a helmet was found in the car.

In June last year, the honeymoon of an 18-year-old woman and her 29-year-old husband was cut short on a sad note after the bride suffered a heart attack during sex on the wedding night and died.

According to a report by The Sun, the woman started to feel unwell and collapsed at their home in the city of Ibirite in Brazil on Thursday evening.

The incident happened after the couple had gotten married during a ceremony at the husband’s farm earlier in the day.

It was reported that when she suddenly became unwell, her disturbed husband called his neighbour for help and then pleaded with a taxi driver to help rush his wife to the hospital, but he refused.

He then called another taxi driver, but he also refused and advised the helpless husband to call the emergency services instead.

By the time the paramedics arrived after a long wait, they found the woman struggling to breathe and confirmed that she had suffered a heart attack, reports say.

While being conveyed to the hospital for treatment, the newly wedded young bride sadly died on the way.

Examination of her body did not show any signs of foul play or violence, and a neighbour reportedly told the police she didn’t hear any screams or noises to suspect that the couple quarreled before her unfortunate demise.

A post-mortem examination found the woman had a history of bronchitis, so her death has been considered accidental.