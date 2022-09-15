Joe Ghartey explains why he took only ring and Bible from man who married his daughter

In a video that the former Attorney-General and Second Deputy Speaker shared on his official Facebook, he is heard explaining that he took the same items to his wife’s family when he married her, so he decided to continue the tradition.

He added that he didn’t see any sense in mounting undue pressure on the young couple and that the success and longevity of their union mattered to him more than expensive and burdensome dowry.

"Ewurama, God bless you. Your husband's family brought the ring and Bible. When I went for your mother's hand in marriage, I also took just a ring and Bible to the family. If you so wish, when you and your husband have children, you can take up this tradition. I might be dead and gone by that time, but it will be proper to do so. I can't force you both, you are on this journey together,” the politician said.

The groom and his family say they count themselves blessed to have built ties with Mr Ghartey and his family, who have chosen to deviate from the status quo.

"When he came to see our father Joe Ghartey for his daughter's hand in marriage, we had one of the most interesting conversations. He said that the couple had just begun life and didn't want to burden them and as part of his wishes, only requested a ring that will symbolize that this woman is married and a Bible that will serve as a guide in time of trouble.

"That was all he requested adding that he was going to reject anything extra apart from the ring and Bible. For the love we have for the woman, we went according to the request, if you see us here today, we have come with the items for her hand in marriage,” the Spokesperson for the groom’s family said in the video.

The age-old tradition of slapping men who intend to marry with a long list of items called dowry and bride price sometimes scares young men from getting married properly, resulting in some engaging in cohabitation with their lovers and producing many children.

As if it is the last thing the bride’s family will benefit from the groom, some people intentionally want to squeeze everything out of the young man.