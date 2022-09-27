Man who’s kept arm upward for 10 years says he wants his god to notice him (video)

In an interview that was featured in a viral Twitter video recently, he said that his arm has gotten stuck in that position and it doesn’t hurt anymore to keep it raised above his head.

Interestingly, even while sleeping, Mahant keeps his arm in that position. He said in the Twitter interview that it hasn’t crossed his mind to ever lower the arm.

It is reported that the exercise is only painful in the first couple of years, but subsequently, the muscles in the arm become so atrophied that the whole appendage becomes numb and stuck in that abnormal position.

READ ALSO: Court remands Ghanaian man who allegedly had anal sex with his daughter

Meanwhile, he is not the trailblazer in this bizarre way of worshiping his deity. According to odditycentral.com, there is another sadhu called Amar Bharati, who at the time had been holding his right arm up for over half a century, becoming a symbol for Shiva worshipers all over India.

The news website reports that over a decade ago, it came to light that Bharati had kept his arm upward for about 38 years than.