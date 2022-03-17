On Wednesday, March 16, former President John Dramani Mahama reacted to the incompetence tag by now-vice President Dr Bawumia when the former’s administration was facing economic downtime.
Nana Addo's 2016 dollar comment sparks reaction amidst 2022 economic hardship in Ghana
As the economic situation in Ghana continues to worsen under the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government, Ghanaians have resorted to digging up some of the old political messages that appear to be haunting the government now.
The then President Mahama telling his then fiercest critic Bawumia in 2015 that he had no locus to tag him incompetent because he had not been a President before, resurfaced on social media and got many people reacting.
Today, it is President Akufo-Addo’s bashing of his predecessor Mahama in 2016 that has emerged and sparked wild reactions.
In May 2016, when he was seeking to become President, the Ghana Cedi was selling for GHC3.72 to the dollar, a development Akufo-Addo criticized, and blamed on "BAD leadership".
However, interestingly, the economic situation has worsened under his leadership now, with the dollar now selling at GHC8 at certain forex bureaus.
Some social media users have dug up the President’s 2016 opinion on a similar situation, which was even better at the time he was seeking power.
"The current depreciation of the Ghana Cedis against the Dollar is because of BAD leadership. We should not be where we are today to buy dollar for 3.72," Akufo-Addo lamented on Twitter, and urged Ghanaians to "Vote For Change".
The resurfacing of the old campaign message has got many Ghanaians reacting, with some people entreating politicians to learn to be measured in playing politics with everything because they never know what the future will hold.
