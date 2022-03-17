Nana Addo's 2016 dollar comment sparks reaction amidst 2022 economic hardship in Ghana

The then President Mahama telling his then fiercest critic Bawumia in 2015 that he had no locus to tag him incompetent because he had not been a President before, resurfaced on social media and got many people reacting.

Today, it is President Akufo-Addo’s bashing of his predecessor Mahama in 2016 that has emerged and sparked wild reactions.

In May 2016, when he was seeking to become President, the Ghana Cedi was selling for GHC3.72 to the dollar, a development Akufo-Addo criticized, and blamed on "BAD leadership".

However, interestingly, the economic situation has worsened under his leadership now, with the dollar now selling at GHC8 at certain forex bureaus.

Some social media users have dug up the President’s 2016 opinion on a similar situation, which was even better at the time he was seeking power.

"The current depreciation of the Ghana Cedis against the Dollar is because of BAD leadership. We should not be where we are today to buy dollar for 3.72," Akufo-Addo lamented on Twitter, and urged Ghanaians to "Vote For Change".

Akufo-Addo's tweet in 2016 Pulse Ghana