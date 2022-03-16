Man realises that his wife cheats on him with his sister

"One that keeps bursting my head is the divorce case of a couple. The wife was cheating on the husband with his own sister.

"The sister was also pimping the wife out to sugar daddies and they did org**s at some other times. Omo," @Hugo_Chiez wrote on his Twitter page.

His post sparked reactions among his followers with some of the asking questions about how the man handled the matter.

@CakeMaestro042 asked; Omo! How the man wan do now? Kai!

Then @Hugo_Chiez responded: "He divorce am. Took custody of the children."

Twitter post Pulse Ghana

In a similar story, a Ghanaian man has shared his heartbreak story of how a girlfriend he has gone above and beyond to make happy has been cheating with another man.

According to the heartbroken man who shared his story on Facebook group page, Tell It All, he bought a car for his lover, rented a room for her, changed her underwear every month and changed her wardrobe every four months, but the lady still cheats.

He disclosed that this is the third time I have been jilted, so he wants to learn to be stingy because women have been taking advantage of his generosity.

"Please, how do I become stingy because my generosity is killing me?

"I have been dating this girl for almost two years, and I make sure I change her underwear every month and change her wardrobe every four months. She is working so I bought her Kia picanto to make her movement easier even to the point I rented a single self-contained contain so she can have her privacy.

"Just this week I went to look for her and she is no where to be found, I called her line and she wasn't picking, I went to her work place and she's not willing to see me.

"One of her friends sent me my girlfriends SAVE THE DATE with another man.

"Please help me Because this is the third time I have been jilted.

"Is it wrong to love?

"Is it wrong to care for the one you love?

"Is it wrong to go all out for your woman?

"Is it wrong to be generous?

"I don't need any of those things I got for her but please how do I say I don't have in my next relationship," he wrote on Tell It All.

His story has sparked numerous reactions, with many people consoling him while entreating him not to stop being good to women, but rather to be careful about the kind of women he enters into a relationship with.

According to them, the women he has been dating have only been interested in his money.