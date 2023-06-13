Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with stripping and molesting of woman in viral video

In a statement, the police said the suspects, Awizore Amolt, Akolbila Asorwogo, Atibila Aladago and Akolbila Ben are in custody and assisting the investigation while efforts continue to arrest other accomplices to face justice.

"We are in touch with the victim and her family and arrangements have been made for a Police clinical psychologist to provide her psycho-social support," the statement posted on the official Facebook page of the law enforcement agency said.

In the viral video that caused the arrest of the suspects, the woman, reported to be of Fulani extraction, was at one point half naked, before she is completely stripped of everything she is wearing, exposing her stack nakedness, even as some men gathered around her, beat and molest her.

The video which is said to have emanated from Zebilla in the Upper East Region stirred widespread condemnation, with calls for the swift arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

A security analyst, Adib Saani, reacting to the development, said such incidents pose a serious threat to national security.

"This is a very dangerous move by the youth of the area as it feeds into the terrorist narrative. Terrorists love to see these because they exploit them to create a motive to stage attacks.

“This incident is more or less a VIP invite to terrorists. Attacking women and children amounts to crossing the red line.

“I am concerned as a security stakeholder because this could cause reprisals,” he is quoted as saying.

