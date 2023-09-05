Video of how GTV staff and others escaped armed robbery attack on a bus is a must-watch

“A near-death experience; GTV’s Maltiti Sayida Sadick escapes robbery on the highway, Around Babato kuma, near Kintampo, on Saturday,” BGC posted on its official Twitter (X) page to caption a video that briefly captured a snippet of the incident.

The video shows the moment the bus in which Maltiti Sayida Sadick and other passengers were travelling bumped into some highway armed robbers, causing chaos onboard the bus as scared passengers are heard screaming and urging the driver not to stop.

The highly emotional passengers are seen in the footage rising to their feet while keenly peeping through the glass windows of the bus, not knowing how the looming danger would end up. Some could be heard screaming that the bandits had started shooting at them. One of the passengers is also heard assuring his colleagues that there was a police officer onboard the bus, so they should calm down.

