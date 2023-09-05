The incident which the GBC described as a “near-death experience” occurred on Saturday, September 2, 2023, throwing both passengers and the driver of the bus into a restless state as they tried to flee from the danger.
Video of how GTV staff and others escaped armed robbery attack on a bus is a must-watch
How a staff of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and other passengers escaped a terrifying robbery attack while travelling on a long bus on the highway, around Babato Kuma, near Kintampo has left many people amazed.
Recommended articles
“A near-death experience; GTV’s Maltiti Sayida Sadick escapes robbery on the highway, Around Babato kuma, near Kintampo, on Saturday,” BGC posted on its official Twitter (X) page to caption a video that briefly captured a snippet of the incident.
The video shows the moment the bus in which Maltiti Sayida Sadick and other passengers were travelling bumped into some highway armed robbers, causing chaos onboard the bus as scared passengers are heard screaming and urging the driver not to stop.
The highly emotional passengers are seen in the footage rising to their feet while keenly peeping through the glass windows of the bus, not knowing how the looming danger would end up. Some could be heard screaming that the bandits had started shooting at them. One of the passengers is also heard assuring his colleagues that there was a police officer onboard the bus, so they should calm down.
Several sounds of gunfire could also be heard ostensibly directed at the moving bus, but thankfully, there has not been any report of any injury or fatality.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh