George Andah tipped to be next NPP Communications Director

The renowned Corporate Marketing and Communications Strategist brings to bear his wealth of experience from the corporate world locally and internationally with calls within the NPP for him to lead the charge.

This also comes at a time many have argued that the party has over the last few years suffered some serious communication paralysis underscoring the need for persons with fresh brains and enough exposure to take charge in order to adequately trumpet the government’s policies and programmes.

The Stephen Ayesu Ntim- led administration is determined to revitalize the communication wing of the NPP in tandem with its ‘agenda to break the 8’

Earlier four persons including; Kamal-Deen Abdulai, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Nenyi George Andah and Richard Ahiagbah were shortlisted but the number was further reduced with the Strategist, Commercial Executive and Management Consultant coming tops.

This became imperative after broader consultations on his ability of Nenyi George Andah to reignite the spark that hitherto existed in the NPP’s communication wing.

Profile

Nenyi George Andah, is a Politician, Business Leader, Strategist, Commercial Executive and Management Consultant with a specialization in Marketing in the fast-paced environment and the telecommunications sector.

He is passionate about translating business strategy development and coordination with national and regional level activities executions, media intelligence and analytics. He is experienced in developing and implementing internal and external corporate communication and PR activities. He is focused on delivering results whilst ensuring significant positive commercial impact and has a proven track record of leading and delivering business objectives.

Educated at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (graduated with a BSc in Biochemistry) and subsequently at the University of Ghana Business School, Legon, he comes with a cumulative wealth of experience, which he draws from active work at different levels of the telecommunications industry in various capacities.

For Nenyi, nothing is more fulfilling than being part of a team with similar interests, and an organization that values and respects its employees.

His career has covered:-

MMRS Ogilvy Advertising Agency, as a marketing communications specialist at MMRS Ogilvy, where he worked as an Account Director for a little over a year.

Guinness Ghana Limited as Brands Manager for Guinness Foreign Extra Stout

SG-SSB Bank as Head of its new ‘Sika’ Card Centre.

Guinness Ghana Breweries where, for over a period spanning nearly five years, he took up various key appointments, including Innovations Manager, Marketing Manager for the Stouts and Marketing Director of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited

He joined Scancom Limited, a member of the MTN Group, as Chief Marketing Officer; It is notable that just a little over a year after entering the telecommunications industry, he was voted by the Charted Institute of Marketing (Ghana) as the Marketing Practitioner of the Year, and again awarded the best Chief Marketing Officer with the MTN Group, further endorsing his capabilities as an exceptional player in the business of marketing.

He moved to Bharti Airtel, Nigeria, where he served for a period as Chief Marketing Officer for Airtel’s Nigeria operation and lead to a team rebranding effort from Zain to Airtel.

The Board of Globacom appointed him as Chief Operating Officer of Glo Mobile Ghana Limited where he led the Ghana team to successfully launch the Glo Mobile Ghana operation, acquiring record 1 million active subscribers within the first 100 days of launch. He subsequently became Regional Director of Marketing Promotions for Globacom (Nigeria, Ghana and Benin Republic).

He is the Founder / CEO of Rudder Solutions, where he shared his vast wealth of expertise with a broader section of the Ghanaian and Africa’s business communities.

He is a founding member of OccupyGhana, playing a key strategic role in the programs driving good governance, fighting corruption and putting in place systems and structures to make Ghana work again. He took a backseat in the OccupyGhana strategy before entering frontline politics in 2015.

He believed that the quality of leadership being experienced in Ghana has not been what Ghana deserves and took a stand to get off the fence and got into frontline politics.

He is a former Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya West Constituency, a former Deputy Minister for Communications, and currently the Acting Akyempem Odefey of Senya Beraku Traditional Area with the stool name Nenyi Kobena Andakwei VI.