The total number of candidates expected to sit for the examinations is 375, 737, comprising of 187,574 males and 188,163 females.

It will also see the first batch of government’s Free Senior High School (Free SHS) students partake in the WASSCE.

The candidates will sit for 60 subjects, including four core subjects and 56 elective subjects.

File Photo

Visual Arts candidates will begin the WASSCE today with their project work, while the theory papers will commence from August 3.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Region has the highest number of candidates partaking in the exams – 87,295.

This is followed by the Eastern Region, which has 56,467 candidates partaking in the exams.

Concerns had been raised, with the West African Examination Council (WAEC) under pressure to postpone the WASSCE due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

To this end, some West African countries threatened to pull out of the exams in order not to risk the lives of students.

The Ghana government, however, decided to push through with the exams after easing COVID-19 restrictions in recent weeks.

The government further absorbed the full examination fees of all students sitting for the 2020 WASSCE at an estimated cost of GHS 75.4 million.