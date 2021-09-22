RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

4 Police officers interdicted for unprofessional conduct

The Ghana Police Service has with immediate effect, interdicted four Police officers working with the Northern Regional Police Command following the alleged assault of some persons in Tamale in the Northern Region on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Acting IGP, George Dampare
Acting IGP, George Dampare

The police in a statement said the interdicted officers were assigned to assist NEDCO/VRA officials to arrest some alleged persons involved in illegal power connections.

The officers will face service inquiry subject to the regulations of the Ghana Police Service.

According to the Police, processes have begun to identify the victims for the necessary medical assistance.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

