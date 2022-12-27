44 fire outbreaks recorded on Christmas day alone, with Tema in the lead

The statement noted that its Tema Region recorded the highest of the 44 fire outbreaks followed by the Ashanti Region.

“The Service recorded a total of 44 fires nationwide on Christmas Day. Out of the total fires recorded, 19 were domestic, 9 commercial, 8 bushfires, 5 vehicular, 2 electrical installation fires and I crown fire involving a coconut tree. The out-on-arrival fire cases recorded were 9.

“Tema Region recorded the highest of 11 fires, followed by Ashanti Region with 6 fires and Accra Region with 5 fires. Upper East Region recorded the least of I fire. Fortunately, no fire incident casualty was recorded. Three (3) road crashes with 2 casualties were responded to by the Service. Accra Region recorded 2 out of the total with I incident recorded in the Central Region,” the statement read.

The GNFS lamented that it has embarked on extensive public education across the country using various media at its disposal but the latest incidents show that Ghanaians have not been taking fire education seriously.

“Management of GNFS finds the sudden rise in incidents very worrying despite the nationwide heightened awareness and sensitization campaigns through the various media. The Service, therefore, calls on the general public to play its role in Fire Prevention by prioritizing their own safety through the adherence to basic fire safety measures being churned out by the Service throughout the Country and making positive attitudinal changes toward fire management to reduce fires during this festive season and beyond,” the statement added.