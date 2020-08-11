According to her, 100% of the cleaning of the city was done during the Coronavirus lockdown period.

She, however, noted that some people have once again started littering the city following the easing of restrictions.

Sanitation Minister, Cecelia Abena Dapaah

Mrs. Dapaah said this when she addressed the media while on a sanitation tour in parts of Maamobi in Accra on Tuesday.

“When we don’t do these things, throw garbage into the drains the drains will be clearer, neater and our homes also will be clean because the Assembly will send the Abobyaa’s (tricycles) round to pick the waste that is what we want. We endorse the one house one bin policy,” the Minister said, as quoted by 3news.

Speaking on efforts to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa, she said: “I will give it 85 per cent because at the end of the day you saw the 100 per cent we did during the lock down.

“So who makes Accra dirty? That is why every day we are sensitizing people. I insist we are 85 per cent.”

It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo vowed in April 2017 to make Accra the cleanest city on the continent by the end of the first term in office.