He said the Accra Intelligent Traffic Management contract termination transcended the authorities of the various sector ministers.

In an interview on Accra based Citi FM, he said the ministers cannot be blamed.

Mr. Jinapor lamented the inability of the government to exercise restraint on these deals.

He questioned why the government didn’t pursue dialogue before cancelling the respective deals.

“Why can’t we negotiate when we want to terminate. At least pursue that option first. Negotiate and see if you can come to an amicable solution.”

“If negotiation fails, and you are pursuing the other option, that makes a bit of sense but why this rush to terminate only to go to the international court of arbitration and pay huge sums of money. This is unfair,” he added.

The company was contracted in 2018 to implement the project worth $100 million after Parliament’s approval.

But in November 2020, the Bill was re-laid before Parliament with a contract agreement between Ghana, Huawei Technologies Company Limited and the China National Import and Export Corporation.

Though the case has not been resolved, Mr. Jinapor does not think Ghana will come out successful.