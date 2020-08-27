The Asantehene said the former President must tell Ghanaians where he went wrong and then convince them that those mistakes will not be repeated if he returns to power.

Osei Tutu II said this when Mahama visited the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday to introduce his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

President John Dramani Mahama and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II exchanging pleasantries

“I have spoken to you a lot and I have said that if you want to come back, let Ghanaians know what went wrong yesterday. Also let Ghanaians know that the mistakes won’t be repeated,” he said, as quoted by 3news.

“When you lost the election, I said that Ghanaians voted against you out of disappointment and anger.

“And when you were re-elected as flagbearer and you informed me, I asked you whether you have looked at your mistakes in the past and how you can convince Ghanaians how you will correct those mistakes.”

The Asantehene explained that it was key for Ghanaians to know what Mahama will do differently, if given another chance.

“The sitting President, Nana Akufo-Addo, wants to be re-elected for another 4 years and he has been going round explaining to Ghanaians what he has done.

“You have just told me what you did when you were President, and what you want to do if you get another chance.

“What you have to do is to tell Ghanaians the wrongs of the past and how you will correct those wrongs,” he added.