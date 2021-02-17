He, is therefore, demanding an amount of GH¢1,250 from the party, as well as fried rice and chicken for his production crew.

The experienced broadcaster expressed his unhappiness after the NDC showed excerpts of his interview with the Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu, during the election petition.

He noted that the party should have sought permission from him and his station, Metro TV, before presenting the video as part of their evidence.

Paul Adom-Otchere

“We’re particularly upset tonight that our video has been played in court […] without reference to the people who by dint of hard work conducted that interview, produced the video and put the video out on television and on social media for them to extract.

“In fact, they didn’t even write to us that they wanted the video,” Mr. Adom-Otchere fumed during Tuesday’s programme, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“But we do not like it when our video is captured on social media or some other way and is attached to the petitioner’s claims and they send it to court and they invite the court to play it and they still will not recognise that this video is from Metro TV, we do not like that one bit.

“We’ll send a bill to Sammy Gyamfi; GH¢1,250 and you are going to buy our crew Marwako fried rice and chicken for three consecutive programmes.”

He noted that Metro TV should have been acknowledged as the source of the video before it was played in court.

“…It’s our work, it’s not your work. You don’t take somebody’s work to the court and say show it in support of my case without recognising that this is somebody’s work. I am totally shocked! This is the altar of law, this is the platform of law. Intellectual property is a cardinal part of today’s law, that intellectual property is so serious…I don’t like that!

“You don’t respect our work and we are disappointed and if you know the work we do here, you will respect it. We respect your work and we expect you to respect our work; it’s very very important. This is bad. NDC lawyers don’t do that again,” he added.