Agric sector grew at 8.4% which is the highest since 1992 — Akoto

He made this known when he interacted with journalists as Ghana marks the 38th edition of the National Farmers' Day event which is aimed at rewarding farmers who have been outstanding in their respective areas at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Dr. Akoto said "This year is exceptional because of the strong performance of agriculture, which we all know has been the case. The sector grew at the rate of 8.4%, which is the highest since 1992. Annual growth had never exceeded 8%, but we have gone beyond this."

However, former president John Mahama congratulated farmers and fishermen across the country on the occasion of Farmers' Day.

Pulse Ghana

In a post on Facebook, the Mahama praised farmers for providing food for the country and urged Ghanaians to acknowledge the hardships farmers go through.