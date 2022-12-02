He said the sector grew by 8.4 percent in the year 2021 adding that it is the highest under the fourth republic of Ghana.
Agric sector grew at 8.4% which is the highest since 1992 — Akoto
The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has revealed that a number of significant investments have been made by the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Recommended articles
He made this known when he interacted with journalists as Ghana marks the 38th edition of the National Farmers' Day event which is aimed at rewarding farmers who have been outstanding in their respective areas at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.
Dr. Akoto said "This year is exceptional because of the strong performance of agriculture, which we all know has been the case. The sector grew at the rate of 8.4%, which is the highest since 1992. Annual growth had never exceeded 8%, but we have gone beyond this."
However, former president John Mahama congratulated farmers and fishermen across the country on the occasion of Farmers' Day.
In a post on Facebook, the Mahama praised farmers for providing food for the country and urged Ghanaians to acknowledge the hardships farmers go through.
He said with Ghana's economy on the brink of collapse, and the rating agencies through their unending downgrades and hardship, this is the time the government begins to take farmers and farming-related businesses seriously adding that it is the surest way to reduce imports, strengthen the struggling cedi and save the economy.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh