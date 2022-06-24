RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo blows GHS4m on another private jet trip to Rwanda and Belgium – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Authors:

Evans Annang

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of being profligate in his travels again.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
He said the recent travel by the President to Rwanda and Belgium is costing the tax payer a whopping GHS4 million.

In a post on social media, the NDC lawmaker said the President is renting another ultra-modern private jet at the astronomical cost of €20,000 an hour.

“Being a more expensive luxury carrier, its oligarchic features include a Master bedroom with double bed and connecting bathroom with shower; 2 additional bedrooms; 3 washrooms; a Master bathroom with a walk-in shower; Air Humidification system; Airshow and 5 external cameras; Gogo 2Ku high-speed Wi-Fi, up to 70 Mbit/sec for streaming and video calls (charged extra); Video on demand and DVD including a 55” screen; music streaming; PlayStation; external cameras with tailfin view; airshow and a satellite phone,” Ablakwa alleged on his Facebook wall.

Samuel-Okudzeto-Ablakwa
He added, “For President Akufo-Addo’s current trip to Belgium and Rwanda beginning Sunday the 19th of June, 2022 to attend the 15th Edition of the European Development Days Forum in Brussels, Belgium, and the 26th Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Nations in Kigali, Rwanda; we can confirm a conservative bill of €480,000.00.”

President Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Sunday to attend the 15th Edition of the European Development Days Forum in Brussels, Belgium, as well as the 26th Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Nations in Kigali, Rwanda.

President Akufo-Addo is one of eleven leaders speaking at the opening ceremony of the European Development Days Forum. Organised by the European Commission, the forum brings key actors together to share ideas and experiences in ways that inspire new partnerships and innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

