Akufo-Addo blows GHS4m on another private jet trip to Rwanda and Belgium – Okudzeto Ablakwa

In a post on social media, the NDC lawmaker said the President is renting another ultra-modern private jet at the astronomical cost of €20,000 an hour.

“Being a more expensive luxury carrier, its oligarchic features include a Master bedroom with double bed and connecting bathroom with shower; 2 additional bedrooms; 3 washrooms; a Master bathroom with a walk-in shower; Air Humidification system; Airshow and 5 external cameras; Gogo 2Ku high-speed Wi-Fi, up to 70 Mbit/sec for streaming and video calls (charged extra); Video on demand and DVD including a 55” screen; music streaming; PlayStation; external cameras with tailfin view; airshow and a satellite phone,” Ablakwa alleged on his Facebook wall.

He added, “For President Akufo-Addo’s current trip to Belgium and Rwanda beginning Sunday the 19th of June, 2022 to attend the 15th Edition of the European Development Days Forum in Brussels, Belgium, and the 26th Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Nations in Kigali, Rwanda; we can confirm a conservative bill of €480,000.00.”

President Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Sunday to attend the 15th Edition of the European Development Days Forum in Brussels, Belgium, as well as the 26th Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Nations in Kigali, Rwanda.