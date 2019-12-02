Akufo-Addo cuts sod for construction of SHS named after J.A Kufour

This comes after President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the construction of the school on Sunday, December 1.

The school is located in Kufour’s hometown, Dabaa, in the Ashanti region, and is expected to be completed within the next 10 months.

Former President Kufour was present at the sod cutting ceremony

President Akufo-Addo lauded the Ministry of Education for the admirable gesture of constructing and naming the school after the former President.

He underscored the need to equip students with knowledge on science, technology and technical skills.

“Every child must be offered the opportunity to bring out her inherent talents for innovation,” Nana Addo said.

“It is in the laboratories and workshops that young people get the opportunity to expand their imagination, and develop the skills that would equip them for the modern world.”

“We need to modernise all aspects of our lives, and we need skilled people to lead the modernisation process,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo further revealed that 20 state-of-the-art Technical and Vocational Education and Training centres will be constructed across the country to make Ghana a world-class centre for skills development.