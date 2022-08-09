“Is President Akufo-Addo really living in a reality, or he is in a bubble? He has totally lost touch,” the MP said on Citi FM’s 'Eyewitness News'.

Ablakwa cited the situation in Malawi, where its president, Lazarus Chakwera, sacked his entire cabinet over corruption concerns.

But corruption concerns levelled against members of the Akufo-Addo government are treated lightly, Ablakwa complained.

He then pointed out the role of the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, in the Sputnik-V vaccines procurement scandal.

In relation to this scandal, Ablawka said the president only insulted Ghanaians “by going to his [Agyemang-Manu’s] constituency to defend publicly a corrupt Health Minister.”

The President said most of his ministers were outstanding and meeting expectations.

In an interview on North Star radio in Tamale, the President said his appointees were meeting his expectations.

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” President Akufo-Addo added.

Speaking on calls for him to reshuffle his ministers, Akufo-Addo opined that some of the calls are ill-motivated.

“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” he added.