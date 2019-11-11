The Forum, organised by the African Development Bank and its partners, is the largest multi-stakeholder and multi-disciplinary marketplace in the world, aimed at raising capital, advancing projects to bankable stage, and accelerating financial closure of deals.

Whilst in South Africa, President Akufo-Addo will participate in the Invest in Africa Space event; participate in a panel discussion on “Reshaping the African Narrative: Branding for Success”; hold meetings with the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Karen Dunn Kelley, and witness the signing ceremony for the commencement of the Accra Sky Train Project.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Railways Development, Hon. Joe Ghartey; and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 12th November, 2019, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.