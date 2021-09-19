RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

AMA boss condemns anti-Accra Mayor demo; 4 people arrested

Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, the acting Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra has slammed a protest by a group known as Concerned Youth of Odododiodoo Constituency against his removal as the Mayor of Accra.

Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, Chief Executive Officer of AMA
According to him, he has nothing to do with the demonstrations and he is bound to respect the decision of President Akufo-Addo for the nomination of the position.

The Concerned Youth of Odododiodoo Constituency burnt tires and chanted war songs to express their displeasure of reports that Madam Elizabeth Sackey has been nominated to replace Mr. Sowah.

They insist that Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah has worked to deliver Greater Accra against all odds and has always prioritized some long-standing issues in the Assembly especially sanitation and unemployment.

In a statement, he declared his support for all of the President’s purported nominations, and pledged to work towards the development of the country.

“We should recognize the President’s authority to nominate individuals of his choice to promote his agenda and it’s our duty to support the appointees to succeed… I totally support all the President’s nominations and commit to continue to work towards the development of the country,” he said.

Accra Mayor, Mohammed Adjei Sowah
In a related development, four people said to have led a protest at Jamestown in Accra on Saturday, September 18, have been arrested, an official statement said. They have been identified Salaami Abubakar, 36; Daniel Opare Oman, 43; Edward Holm, 38 and Daniel Clottey 41.

The protest was in response to the alleged removal of the Accra Mayor, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah. He is reported to be replaced by Margaret Sackey, a former Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister.

The suspects, described by police as “ringleaders” led some aggrieved persons to block roads and burned car tires at Jamestown, causing “a sense of fear and disorder”.

