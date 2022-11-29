Ambrose Dery commiserates with victims of Kantamanto fire on behalf of Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, Police Officers have been deployed to the scene to prevent possible looting and also direct the movement of persons and vehicles away from the incident scene.

Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation are also supporting the exercise.

The fire service under the leadership of the chief fire officer is also on the grounds helping with the operation.

Fire destroyed parts of the Kantamanto market in Accra on Tuesday morning, November 29, destroying many goods and shops worth thousands of cedis.