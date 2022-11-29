The Minister toured the scene with the Inspector General of Police and other senior officers of the Ghana Police Service to assess the extent of damage and also interact with the traders.
Ambrose Dery commiserates with victims of Kantamanto fire on behalf of Akufo-Addo
The Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery has visited the scene of the fire outbreak at Kantamanto in Accra to commiserate with affected traders on behalf of the President.
Meanwhile, Police Officers have been deployed to the scene to prevent possible looting and also direct the movement of persons and vehicles away from the incident scene.
Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation are also supporting the exercise.
The fire service under the leadership of the chief fire officer is also on the grounds helping with the operation.
Fire destroyed parts of the Kantamanto market in Accra on Tuesday morning, November 29, destroying many goods and shops worth thousands of cedis.
Initial reports suggest that the cause of the fire is not immediately known.
