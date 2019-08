The gang engaged a fierce gun battle with the police at Kokrobite, a suburb of Accra, on Friday afternoon, myjoyonline reports.

The police say the fighting went on in the open for more than two hours before police overpowered them.

No casualties were recorded, according to the report.

Some item seized from them includes a short-barrelled gun, drone for monitoring, TV monitors, scissors, machetes, cartridges, mobile phones, tramadol and marijuana, the report added.