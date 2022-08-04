Asaman Tamfoe Robbery: Police arrest four suspects so far

Shot and killed the security man on duty and robbed the company of an unspecified amount of money. While attempting to escape, they also shot one other person who later died.

Through ongoing painstaking investigations and intelligence, four of the gang members have been arrested so far. Suspect Moro Saado was arrested on 3rd June, 22 in Kumasi, suspect Aliu Ousmanu who shot the security man was arrested on 14th June at Akanten, near Asesewa in the Eastern Region, Elvis Kwaasie was arrested on 15th June at Asaman Tamfoe and Issaka Abdul alias Baba Liman was arrested at Sofoline, Kumasi on 2nd August.