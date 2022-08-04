RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Asaman Tamfoe Robbery: Police arrest four suspects so far

Authors:

Evans Effah

The Police through sustained intelligence-led operation over a nine week period have arrested four armed robbery suspects in who were involved in a robbery attack that led to the death of two people at Asaman Tamfoe in the Eastern Region on 27-05-2022.

The robbers, numbering seven, attacked a gold buying company in the town,

Shot and killed the security man on duty and robbed the company of an unspecified amount of money. While attempting to escape, they also shot one other person who later died.

Through ongoing painstaking investigations and intelligence, four of the gang members have been arrested so far. Suspect Moro Saado was arrested on 3rd June, 22 in Kumasi, suspect Aliu Ousmanu who shot the security man was arrested on 14th June at Akanten, near Asesewa in the Eastern Region, Elvis Kwaasie was arrested on 15th June at Asaman Tamfoe and Issaka Abdul alias Baba Liman was arrested at Sofoline, Kumasi on 2nd August.

The police further assured the public that the remaining three members of the gang can run and hide, but not forever. "...we will surely get them arrested to face justice."

Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

