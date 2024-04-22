ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Asogli State rejects government's attempts to rename Ho Technical University

Andreas Kamasah

The Chiefs of the Asogli State have vehemently opposed the unilateral attempts by the government to rename Ho Technical University after Dr Ephriam Amu, a decision announced back in February 2018.

Asogli State condemns government's unilateral renaming of Ho Technical University
Asogli State condemns government's unilateral renaming of Ho Technical University

The decision, which came to light without prior consultation with key stakeholders, has drawn significant criticism from the Traditional Council, notably the Asogli State Council, custodians of the land where the university resides.

Recommended articles

Expressing deep disappointment, the Asogli State Council, during a press conference held on Monday, April 22, 2024, denounced both the government and the university's governing council for proceeding with steps towards the renaming without engaging major stakeholders. The lack of consultation was labelled as regrettable, ill-conceived, and disrespectful, failing to acknowledge the perspectives of those directly affected.

Ho Technical University
Ho Technical University Pulse Ghana

Togbe Adzi Lakle Howusu XII, representing the Asogli State Council, reiterated their strong opposition to the renaming, stressing its lack of merit and its disregard for the university's established identity and legacy. He stated, "Our attention has once again been drawn to attempts by authorities of the Ho Technical University and the government to rename the institute to Dr. Ephraim Amu Technical Institute. The Asogli State Council wishes to reaffirm our strong opposition to the government's decision to rename the university without consulting the chiefs and people of Ho."

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, Togbe Adzi Lakle Howusu XII characterized the decision as "unfortunate, misplaced, and disrespectful," emphasizing the importance of inclusive consultation in matters that impact the community's heritage and identity.

The Asogli State Council's stance is a wake-up call for the significance of involving local stakeholders in decisions of such magnitude, especially those concerning the renaming of institutions deeply rooted in the cultural and educational fabric of the region.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rotary International confers prestigious Paul Harris Fellow's medal on Dampare

Rotary International confers prestigious Paul Harris Fellow's medal on Dampare

Lordina Mahama

Lordina Mahama engages with young ladies at singles camp meeting

Angel Carbonu, President of National Association of graduate teachers

NAGRAT gives govt one-week deadline to address unpaid pensions affecting 700,000 workers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo assures he will prioritize the welfare of cocoa farmers