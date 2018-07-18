Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Auditor General says he’s ‘willing to die’ to fight corruption


Tackling Corruption Auditor General says he’s ‘willing to die’ to fight corruption in Ghana

The Auditor General said the corrupt nature of some persons is what has accounted for the abject poverty that is prevalent across the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo has stated that he is ready to lay down his life in order to ensure corruption in Ghana becomes a thing of the past.

According to him, the corrupt nature of some persons is what has accounted for the abject poverty that is prevalent across the country.

READ ALSO: Sexual Abuse: Court remands teacher over countless sex with JHS leaver

Speaking at the launch of the payroll verification process for government workers at Elmina in the Central Region, he said he is empowered more than ever to protect the public purse and is ready to die trying.

“…Anytime I travel outside Accra my resolve to fight corruption becomes higher because I can see the poverty everywhere, it is not acceptable,” Mr. Domelevo said.

“You look at schools and you say, is that to be called school? You see police offices and you will say is that a police office? Are they living in the prison or police office? You look at everything and say what is wrong with this country? In the midst of plenty we are living in abject poverty because a few people greedily take everything for themselves and they don’t care about us.”

Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo play

Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo

 

The Auditor General charged Ghanaians take up the fight against corruption, insisting every well-meaning citizen must be ready to stand against the cancer.

He explained that corruption can only be fought through a nationwide collaboration, adding that “we owe it a duty to ourselves to stand up and fight against this [corruption]. That is why I am fighting and I’ll be a very happy man if I die doing the right thing so I don’t fear.”

Mr. Domelevo further touched on the payroll verification, insisting it would help in expunging ghost names from the public payroll.

READ ALSO: Health Alert: FDA warns Ghanaians against expired malaria test kits on the market

He, however, called on Ghanaians to help the department by providing with information on ‘ghost names’ on the government’s payroll for onward identification and deletion.

He said the ghost names affect the country’s ability to employ the teeming unemployed graduates and “that is why we think we should wage our war into payroll being a major consumer of the resources.”

Ghana is said to be losing more than $3billion every year through corruption.

But according to the Auditor General, the payroll verification will cut corruption in public sector by 55%.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UG Medical Centre: Health services at UGMC is free for first 2 weeks of operations UG Medical Centre Health services at UGMC is free for first 2 weeks of operations
Finally: University of Ghana Medical Centre opens today Finally University of Ghana Medical Centre opens today
Swift Response: 7 armed robbers killed in Kumasi over police officer's death Swift Response 7 armed robbers killed in Kumasi over police officer's death
Appointment: Korle-Bu to get a new CEO this week - Dr. Okoe Boye Appointment Korle-Bu to get a new CEO this week - Dr. Okoe Boye
Sexual Abuse: Court remands teacher over countless sex with JHS leaver Sexual Abuse Court remands teacher over countless sex with JHS leaver
Crime: Driver's mate jailed for defiling 7-year old girl Crime Driver's mate jailed for defiling 7-year old girl

Recommended Videos

Good News: University of Ghana medical centre opens today Good News University of Ghana medical centre opens today
Bad Luck: 'Brave' thief caught red-handed stealing from police patrol car Bad Luck 'Brave' thief caught red-handed stealing from police patrol car
Franklin Cudjoe: Not everyone needs free SHS, pay if you can afford it Franklin Cudjoe Not everyone needs free SHS, pay if you can afford it



Top Articles

1 #Number 12 BBC says it didn’t collaborate with Anas on 'Number 12'bullet
2 Swift Response 7 armed robbers killed in Kumasi over police officer's...bullet
3 In Eastern Region How a brave MMT driver saved passengers from...bullet
4 Sexual Abuse Court remands teacher over countless sex with JHS leaverbullet
5 ’Nana Konadu bought an acre plot for GHc5‘ - Residents continue...bullet
6 Finally University of Ghana Medical Centre opens todaybullet
7 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for...bullet
8 Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah downplays visa fraud...bullet
9 Dismissed EC Chair ‘Charlotte Osei one of the most...bullet
10 Hefty Fines Flout ban on fishing and pay $2m fine –...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
7 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
8 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
9 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
10 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet

Local

fda.png
Health Alert FDA warns Ghanaians against expired malaria test kits on the market
In Elmina Teenager jailed seven years for defilement
Parliament House Speaker denies selling parliament land to London based hotelier
PHOTOS Collapse building kills 7 year-old boy