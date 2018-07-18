news

The Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo has stated that he is ready to lay down his life in order to ensure corruption in Ghana becomes a thing of the past.

According to him, the corrupt nature of some persons is what has accounted for the abject poverty that is prevalent across the country.

Speaking at the launch of the payroll verification process for government workers at Elmina in the Central Region, he said he is empowered more than ever to protect the public purse and is ready to die trying.

“…Anytime I travel outside Accra my resolve to fight corruption becomes higher because I can see the poverty everywhere, it is not acceptable,” Mr. Domelevo said.

“You look at schools and you say, is that to be called school? You see police offices and you will say is that a police office? Are they living in the prison or police office? You look at everything and say what is wrong with this country? In the midst of plenty we are living in abject poverty because a few people greedily take everything for themselves and they don’t care about us.”

The Auditor General charged Ghanaians take up the fight against corruption, insisting every well-meaning citizen must be ready to stand against the cancer.

He explained that corruption can only be fought through a nationwide collaboration, adding that “we owe it a duty to ourselves to stand up and fight against this [corruption]. That is why I am fighting and I’ll be a very happy man if I die doing the right thing so I don’t fear.”

Mr. Domelevo further touched on the payroll verification, insisting it would help in expunging ghost names from the public payroll.

He, however, called on Ghanaians to help the department by providing with information on ‘ghost names’ on the government’s payroll for onward identification and deletion.

He said the ghost names affect the country’s ability to employ the teeming unemployed graduates and “that is why we think we should wage our war into payroll being a major consumer of the resources.”

Ghana is said to be losing more than $3billion every year through corruption.

But according to the Auditor General, the payroll verification will cut corruption in public sector by 55%.