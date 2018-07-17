Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Court remands teacher over countless sex with JHS leaver


Sexual Abuse Court remands teacher over countless sex with JHS leaver

According to the victim she has been having sex with her teacher since November 2016 until they were caught.

  • Published:
liberia-rape.jpg play

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 42-year-old teacher into Police custody for allegedly having countless sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old Junior High School (JHS) girl at Abokobi in the Greater Accra Region.

When he appeared before the court Ben Nyumu who has been charged with defilement pleaded not guilty.

However, he was remanded and expected to reappear on July 25.

READ ALSO: BBC says it didn’t collaborate with Anas on 'Number 12'

The Prosecutor ASP Agnes Boafo said the complainant is a Police Officer and father of the victim. The victim is a JHS leaver awaiting her results.

The prosecution said the accused is a teacher in the victim’s school (name withheld).

On July 12, 2018, around 11 am the victim’s father and his team was on patrol. They had intelligence that Nyumu had lured the victim to the complainant’s building project site to have sex with her.

The complainant and his team proceeded to the site and found the accused and the victim naked.

When they questioned the victim, she revealed that she and Nyumu had finished having sex and they were relaxing.

READ ALSO: How a brave MMT driver saved passengers from robbery attack

The patrol team arrested both the accused and the victim and brought them to Adenta Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOVVSU) where a formal complaint was lodged.

A police medical report form was issued to the victim’s aunty to seek medical attention for the victim.

The prosecutor added that subsequent investigations revealed that Nyumu had previous had countless sexual intercourse with the victim. The victim also said Nyumu started having sex with her at age 13.

The victim said since November 2016 Nyumu had been having sex her till date.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Crime: Driver's mate jailed for defiling 7-year old girl Crime Driver's mate jailed for defiling 7-year old girl
#Number 12: BBC says it didn’t collaborate with Anas on 'Number 12' #Number 12 BBC says it didn’t collaborate with Anas on 'Number 12'
Health Alert: FDA warns Ghanaians against expired malaria test kits on the market Health Alert FDA warns Ghanaians against expired malaria test kits on the market
In Eastern Region: How a brave MMT driver saved passengers from robbery attack In Eastern Region How a brave MMT driver saved passengers from robbery attack
Hefty Fines: Flout ban on fishing and pay $2m fine – Govt warns fishermen Hefty Fines Flout ban on fishing and pay $2m fine – Govt warns fishermen
In Elmina: Teenager jailed seven years for defilement In Elmina Teenager jailed seven years for defilement

Recommended Videos

Congratulations: Hanna Tetteh appointed UN director general in Kenya Congratulations Hanna Tetteh appointed UN director general in Kenya
Local News: Korle-Bu receives new beds as emergency admissions resume Local News Korle-Bu receives new beds as emergency admissions resume
Martin Amidu: Office of special prosecutor now fully functional – Akufo-Addo Martin Amidu Office of special prosecutor now fully functional – Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 In Eastern Region How a brave MMT driver saved passengers from robbery...bullet
2 RIP Tamale Chief, Naa Dakpema Mohammed Dawuni Alhassan, deadbullet
3 Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah downplays visa fraud allegationbullet
4 #Number 12 BBC says it didn’t collaborate with Anas on 'Number 12'bullet
5 In Elmina Teenager jailed seven years for defilementbullet
6 Hefty Fines Flout ban on fishing and pay $2m fine – Govt warns...bullet
7 ’Nana Konadu bought an acre plot for GHc5‘ - Residents...bullet
8 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for...bullet
9 Parliament House Speaker Oquaye directs sale of...bullet
10 NPP Chairman Apologise for insulting Togbe Afede -...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
6 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video...bullet

Local

Parliament House Speaker denies selling parliament land to London based hotelier
PHOTOS Collapse building kills 7 year-old boy
In Winneba Taxi driver convicted for dangerous driving
Arrested A Ghanaian and a Nigerian nabbed for human trafficking