Court remands teacher over countless sex with JHS leaver

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 42-year-old teacher into Police custody for allegedly having countless sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old Junior High School (JHS) girl at Abokobi in the Greater Accra Region.

When he appeared before the court Ben Nyumu who has been charged with defilement pleaded not guilty.

However, he was remanded and expected to reappear on July 25.

The Prosecutor ASP Agnes Boafo said the complainant is a Police Officer and father of the victim. The victim is a JHS leaver awaiting her results.

The prosecution said the accused is a teacher in the victim’s school (name withheld).

On July 12, 2018, around 11 am the victim’s father and his team was on patrol. They had intelligence that Nyumu had lured the victim to the complainant’s building project site to have sex with her.

The complainant and his team proceeded to the site and found the accused and the victim naked.

When they questioned the victim, she revealed that she and Nyumu had finished having sex and they were relaxing.

The patrol team arrested both the accused and the victim and brought them to Adenta Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOVVSU) where a formal complaint was lodged.

A police medical report form was issued to the victim’s aunty to seek medical attention for the victim.

The prosecutor added that subsequent investigations revealed that Nyumu had previous had countless sexual intercourse with the victim. The victim also said Nyumu started having sex with her at age 13.

The victim said since November 2016 Nyumu had been having sex her till date.