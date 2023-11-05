While acknowledging that Dr. Bawumia is skilled in the art of politicking, Professor Gyampo pointed out that explaining that the current economic situation is better than when he became Vice President will be a formidable task for him.
Bawumia has a lot of work to convince Ghanaians – Gyampo
Professor Ransford Gyampo, a professor at the University of Ghana, has remarked that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will face a significant challenge in convincing Ghanaians that the economy has improved during his tenure as Vice President compared to when he assumed office.
He also commended Dr. Bawumia for his political acumen and ability to connect with various segments of the population.
“How he is able to defend the track record and embarrassing situation of this government is an issue. Explaining that things are better today than when he became vice president is a huge task ahead of him. I congratulate him for winning. He has mastered the game of politicking, he knew how to talk to those who mattered, he knew how to reach out to those whom others could not reach out to,” he said on TV3
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia secured victory in the NPP's presidential primary, receiving 118,210 votes, which accounted for 61.47% of the total, while Kennedy Agyapong garnered 71,996 votes, or 37.41%. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto came in third with 1,459 votes (0.76%), and Francis Addai-Nimoh received 731 votes (0.41%).
The 2024 election is anticipated to be a fierce contest between Dr. Bawumia and John Mahama, with both candidates vying for the presidency, one as a returnee and the other seeking to retain the seat for the NPP, making it a closely watched race.
