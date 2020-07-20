The renowned man of God said the failure of successive governments to continue old projects has been the bane of Ghana’s development for years.

The founder of Perez Chapel International said this during a virtual sermon on Sunday, 19 July 2020.

Bishop Charles Agyinasare

“We have a spirit of envy that comes on people in this nation when they come into political power,” Bishop Agyinasare said.

“…people who come into power are always envious of those they took over from and they do everything to destroy them.”

“When would we ever have a government take over from another and say the previous government did a good job? We are so envious that we waste the nation’s resources by not continuing the projects of the previous governments.”

The preacher cited the abandonment of some 86 vehicles imported by the Rawlings administration in 1999 just as he was exiting office.

He said over 1,500 affordable housing units started by former President Kufuor were also left to “waste away”, adding that a similar affording housing project started under the Mahama administration at Saglemi, has been abandoned.

“Mahama schools are not being used. Meanwhile, we have children who go to schools under trees,” he lamented.

“Our governments behave as if the monies for development are their personal monies instead of the Ghanaian taxpayers’ money."

“Our politicians don’t respect the citizens and our taxes; they don’t feel accountable to us, so, they mismanage our meagre resources,” the pastor added.