Breast of alleged kidnapped Takoradi woman didn’t show she was pregnant - Doctor testifies

Testifying in a Sekondi court against Josephine Panyin Mensah, the accused person, he said examinations on her breast even showed she wasn’t pregnant.

Dr. Jerry James Abobrah, who was the first doctor to examine Josephine when she was found after her alleged kidnapping, told the court presided over by His worship, Michael Kwodjoe Ampadu, that Josephine’s breast didn’t have signs of a pregnant woman.

Dr. Abobrah together with Michael Prah, the carpenter who found Josephine at the Jehovah’s Witness church at Axim, and one Ebenezer Nyame Ayeh, a tailor who saw Josephine at the Carpenter’s shop, all testified before the circuit court today, Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Josephine Panyin Mensah was in the news after she was reported to have been kidnapped during a dawn walk her nine-month-old pregnancy.

She had claimed that she delivered the same day she went missing and that the kidnappers had stolen her baby.