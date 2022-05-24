Check out all the 75 properties contained in Sir John's Will

The will contains a mind-blowing list of properties including some parcels of land at the Achimota Forest, bank accounts, investments, businesses, guns, and clothes.

Portions of the Achimota Forest lands in his will have been allocated to his family relatives.

Page 4 of the will, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, whose office was situated at the Achimota Forest until his death, stated that "I give my land situated at the Achimota Forest in the name of Jakaypro Limited and measuring 5.541 acres to the following persons forever.

Yaw Amoateng Afriyie – One (1) acre

Eva Akua Afriyie – One (1) acre

Ivy Akua Afriyie – One (1) acre

Elizabeth Asare Boateng (aka Mother) – One (1) acre

Michael Owusu – 1.541 acres

Page 5 of the will also states that "I give my land also situate at the Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng forever."

Pulse.om.gh lists all the properties in Sir John's Will.

HOUSES

House on plot number GA54480 located in Ogbojo, East Legon, and acquired on February 12, 2018 House on plot number GA 55329 located at Oyarifa No. 2, acquired on May 11, 2018 House plot number GA 55475 located at Oyarifa No.1, was acquired on September 27, 2017 House on plot number GA 5881 located at Adjiringanor, Accra, (white House), was acquired on August 7, 2019. A 6-bedroom house located at Patangbe, Ogbojo, near East Legon. A 4-bedroom house located in Mempeheusem, East Legon

7. A 3-bedroom house on plot number TDA 4140 located in Mempehuesem, East Legon

8. Another 3-bedroom house on plot number TDA 4140 located in Mempehuesem, East Legon

9. A 4-bedroom house on plot number GA56838 located in East Legon and acquired on October 25, 2018

10. A 5-bedroom house located in Sakora Wonoo

11. A 4-storey building located in East Legon, with 10 apartments, each apartment consisting of 3-bedrooms; and five apartments, each consisting of two bedrooms.

LANDS

12. Two plots of land located in Ahenema Kokoben in the Ashanti Region

13. Two plots of land with registration number GA56921 located in Oyarifa, were acquired on November 6, 2018.

14. A 5.541-acre land located in Achimota Forest held in the name of Jakaypros Limited

15. A 0.987-acre land located in Achimota Forest held in the name of Fasoh Limited

16. Unspecified piece of land located in the Achimota Forest jointly owned with Charles Owusu

17. An unspecified piece of land held in the name of DML located in the Achimota forest

18. A 5.07-acre land at the Ramsar site, Sakumono

19. Five plots of land located at Millenium city, Kasoa

20. One plot of land with certificate number GA60802, located at Mempeheusem, East Legon, was acquired on December 13, 2019.

21. Two plots of land approximately 0.40acres located at No.7 ARS Lane, Ogbojo, near East Legon

22. One plot of land near the Chain Homes Estate at East Airport Hills.

23. A piece of land numbered plot 139 is located within the Adentaman District (aka Aviation land).

PRIVATE VEHICLES

24. Lexus LX570

26. Ford Fusion

27. Lexus V6

28. Nissan Titan Pick Up V8

29. Mercedes Benz E68 Sport AMG

30. Honda Pilot V6

31. Honda Accord Sport

32. Toyota Landcruiser V8

33. Ford 150

34. Honda Accord 2.0 Touring

35. Toyota Rav 4, 2019 model

36. Chevrolet Cruze

37. Lexus Saloon Car, 2019 model

GUNS

38. Five pump-action guns

43. Clothing

BANK ACCOUNTS

44. National Investment Bank, account no. 1802092960501

45. CBG, account no. 0302239130003

46. GT Bank- in the name of Ruth Korkor Odonkor

47. GT Bank-in the name of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie

48. Fidelity Bank, account no. 1060032907210

49. ADB, in the name of Jakaypros Limited

50. United States Bank, Wells Fargo, in the name of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie

51. Canadian Bank Account, Royal Bank, in the name of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie

INVESTMENTS

52. ADB: Two million cedis (2,000,000.00), expected to mature in April 2020.

53. Two hundred and fifty thousand Ghana cedis (GHc 250,000) with NTHC which stood at GHc 303,720.22 as of July 31, 2019.

54. Joint gold production investment with Francis Owusu

Joint ownership in gold production investment with:

55. ROTL,

56. FASOH

57. MBL

HOSPITAL

58. Afriyie Memorial Hospital, located at Sakora Wonoo

OTHER BUSINESSES

59. A fuel Station located at Kentinkrono in the Ashanti region

60. Fuel tanker vehicles (10 in number)

70. One teak plantation located at Nkawie in the Ashanti Region

71. Rubber plantation located in the Eastern Region

72 Stalls located at the new Kejetia market, Kumasi (3 in number)

75. Farms at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

Here are the Sir John's will (Credit: The Fourth Estate)

