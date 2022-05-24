Ghanaians on social media have been in a frantic search for the relatives of Sir John who inherited the properties.
Check out all the 75 properties contained in Sir John's Will
Some portions of the Last Will of the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John which has been sighted on social media have caused controversy and public debate.
The will contains a mind-blowing list of properties including some parcels of land at the Achimota Forest, bank accounts, investments, businesses, guns, and clothes.
Portions of the Achimota Forest lands in his will have been allocated to his family relatives.
Page 4 of the will, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, whose office was situated at the Achimota Forest until his death, stated that "I give my land situated at the Achimota Forest in the name of Jakaypro Limited and measuring 5.541 acres to the following persons forever.
Yaw Amoateng Afriyie – One (1) acre
Eva Akua Afriyie – One (1) acre
Ivy Akua Afriyie – One (1) acre
Elizabeth Asare Boateng (aka Mother) – One (1) acre
Michael Owusu – 1.541 acres
Page 5 of the will also states that "I give my land also situate at the Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng forever."
Pulse.om.gh lists all the properties in Sir John's Will.
HOUSES
- House on plot number GA54480 located in Ogbojo, East Legon, and acquired on February 12, 2018
- House on plot number GA 55329 located at Oyarifa No. 2, acquired on May 11, 2018
- House plot number GA 55475 located at Oyarifa No.1, was acquired on September 27, 2017
- House on plot number GA 5881 located at Adjiringanor, Accra, (white House), was acquired on August 7, 2019.
- A 6-bedroom house located at Patangbe, Ogbojo, near East Legon.
- A 4-bedroom house located in Mempeheusem, East Legon
7. A 3-bedroom house on plot number TDA 4140 located in Mempehuesem, East Legon
8. Another 3-bedroom house on plot number TDA 4140 located in Mempehuesem, East Legon
9. A 4-bedroom house on plot number GA56838 located in East Legon and acquired on October 25, 2018
10. A 5-bedroom house located in Sakora Wonoo
11. A 4-storey building located in East Legon, with 10 apartments, each apartment consisting of 3-bedrooms; and five apartments, each consisting of two bedrooms.
LANDS
12. Two plots of land located in Ahenema Kokoben in the Ashanti Region
13. Two plots of land with registration number GA56921 located in Oyarifa, were acquired on November 6, 2018.
14. A 5.541-acre land located in Achimota Forest held in the name of Jakaypros Limited
15. A 0.987-acre land located in Achimota Forest held in the name of Fasoh Limited
16. Unspecified piece of land located in the Achimota Forest jointly owned with Charles Owusu
17. An unspecified piece of land held in the name of DML located in the Achimota forest
18. A 5.07-acre land at the Ramsar site, Sakumono
19. Five plots of land located at Millenium city, Kasoa
20. One plot of land with certificate number GA60802, located at Mempeheusem, East Legon, was acquired on December 13, 2019.
21. Two plots of land approximately 0.40acres located at No.7 ARS Lane, Ogbojo, near East Legon
22. One plot of land near the Chain Homes Estate at East Airport Hills.
23. A piece of land numbered plot 139 is located within the Adentaman District (aka Aviation land).
PRIVATE VEHICLES
24. Lexus LX570
26. Ford Fusion
27. Lexus V6
28. Nissan Titan Pick Up V8
29. Mercedes Benz E68 Sport AMG
30. Honda Pilot V6
31. Honda Accord Sport
32. Toyota Landcruiser V8
33. Ford 150
34. Honda Accord 2.0 Touring
35. Toyota Rav 4, 2019 model
36. Chevrolet Cruze
37. Lexus Saloon Car, 2019 model
GUNS
38. Five pump-action guns
43. Clothing
BANK ACCOUNTS
44. National Investment Bank, account no. 1802092960501
45. CBG, account no. 0302239130003
46. GT Bank- in the name of Ruth Korkor Odonkor
47. GT Bank-in the name of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie
48. Fidelity Bank, account no. 1060032907210
49. ADB, in the name of Jakaypros Limited
50. United States Bank, Wells Fargo, in the name of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie
51. Canadian Bank Account, Royal Bank, in the name of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie
INVESTMENTS
52. ADB: Two million cedis (2,000,000.00), expected to mature in April 2020.
53. Two hundred and fifty thousand Ghana cedis (GHc 250,000) with NTHC which stood at GHc 303,720.22 as of July 31, 2019.
54. Joint gold production investment with Francis Owusu
Joint ownership in gold production investment with:
55. ROTL,
56. FASOH
57. MBL
HOSPITAL
58. Afriyie Memorial Hospital, located at Sakora Wonoo
OTHER BUSINESSES
59. A fuel Station located at Kentinkrono in the Ashanti region
60. Fuel tanker vehicles (10 in number)
70. One teak plantation located at Nkawie in the Ashanti Region
71. Rubber plantation located in the Eastern Region
72 Stalls located at the new Kejetia market, Kumasi (3 in number)
75. Farms at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.
Here are the Sir John's will (Credit: The Fourth Estate)
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh