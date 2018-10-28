Citi FM's Bernard Avle wins Journalist of the Year 2017

news

The host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Accra-based Citi FM, Bernard Koku Avle, has won the Ghana Journalist of the Year 2017.

Avle, 37, was presented with the 2017 PAV Journalist of the Year award at a ceremony organised by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Saturday night.

He takes over from Peace FM's Kwami Sefa Kayi who won the award for the Year 2016.

Avle has a background in Economics from the University of Ghana and an MBA from the Warwick University in England’s West Midlands region.