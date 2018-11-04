Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Clampdown on vigilantism: our hands are tied- police chief

According to the Director of the Transformation Programmes Office of the Police Service, vigilante groups operated confidently because they were backed by political parties.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Police are unable to deal with political vigilantism because their hands are tied due to political interference, Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzor has said.

READ MORE: Police administration sacks 70% of illegally recruited officers

According to the Director of the Transformation Programmes, Office of the Police Service, vigilante groups operated confidently because they were backed by political parties.

“If care is not taken, we will have rule of political parties instead of rule of law," he warned.

“If you thought that vigilante activities constitute a problem now, then wait until it truly explodes. I call it Ghana’s unexploded political ordinance.

“I get worried when I hear people lambast the police for failing to arrest these persons. The police have every power to clamp down on them, but how do you expect us to act when our hands are tied under the very laws that govern our operations?,” Dr Agordzor asked.

He was speaking at a symposium organised by the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) in Accra last Wednesday, October 31, 2018 to discuss ways in which stakeholders could foster efforts to eradicate the menace.

Ghana is battling the growing culture of political vigilantism where desperate unemployed young men are recruited to by political parties to cause mayhem.

The governing New Patriotic Party has publicly admitted to creating the Delta Forces and Invincible Force but said they were formed to provide security.

But the groups have been attacking party members, MPs and minister as well as destroying state properties, claiming they have been neglected.

READ MORE: Journalist beaten to a pulp by NDC vigilante group

The National Democratic Congress also recently outdoored "The Hawks" vigilante group.

According to the NDC General Secretary, group is to provide internal security for the party.

Last week, The Hawks attacked a journalist who was covering the NDC national youth and women's conference in the Central Region.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

George Andah in stable condition; responding to treatment George Andah in stable condition; responding to treatment
High Court judge warns bribe givers to stay away from her High Court judge warns bribe givers to stay away from her
Illegal miners clash in Wa; 20 wounded Illegal miners clash in Wa; 20 wounded
Deputy communications minister, George Andah, in a car accident Deputy communications minister, George Andah, in a car accident
Heir to the British throne: Why is Prince Charles in Ghana? Heir to the British throne: Why is Prince Charles in Ghana?
Gyan's lawyer abandons him as wife hires Yuni Kulendi Gyan's lawyer abandons him as wife hires Yuni Kulendi

Recommended Videos

Ghanaian software engineer creates world's 1st cerebal superhero Ghanaian software engineer creates world's 1st cerebal superhero
11 air cons in my house not enough – Maritime Authority boss 11 air cons in my house not enough – Maritime Authority boss
Nkwanta Senior High closed down after students demonstration Nkwanta Senior High closed down after students demonstration



Top Articles

1 Download and fill Ghana biometric passport application form herebullet
2 Heir to the British throne: Why is Prince Charles in Ghana?bullet
3 More young people getting HIV/AIDS infection – AIDS Commissionbullet
4 Gyan's lawyer abandons him as wife hires Yuni Kulendibullet
5 Deputy communications minister, George Andah, in a car accidentbullet
6 Prince Charles arrives in Ghana todaybullet
7 Photos: Prince Charles, Camilla arrive in Ghanabullet
8 Police fires into trotro in Kumasi; injures Indianbullet
9 Passport forms now free and available onlinebullet
10 Police administration sacks 70% of illegally...bullet

Related Articles

Police administration sacks 70% of illegally recruited officers
Journalist beaten to a pulp by NDC vigilante group
Akoto Osei Attack Court remands 2 Delta Force members
Vigilantism NPP condemns Delta Force; calls on Police to arrest them
Vigilantism ‘They failed to honour promises’ - Delta Force explain MP attack 
Violence Two behind disruption of peace program at Sankore remanded
Security Police debunk attack on Brong Ahafo court, judge by vigilante group
Recap Check out all the major local stories that dominated the week
Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu needs more time to start work - Obiri Boahen
Special Prosecutor 'My office has no legislation; I use common sense' - Amidu

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
3 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
4 Mysterious deaths will happen in Ghana soon - Obinim revealsbullet
5 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
6 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
7 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
8 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
9 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Mahama mobbed by nurses at Jirapa
Pay allowances of trainee teachers and nurses- Mahama to gov't
Gov’t to construct 3 more footbridges on N1 highway
Release sacked SSNIT IT Manager's passport - Court orders EOCO
Teacher 'cripples' pupil for making noise in class
X
Advertisement