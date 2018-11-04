Clampdown on vigilantism: our hands are tied- police chief

news

Police are unable to deal with political vigilantism because their hands are tied due to political interference, Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzor has said.

According to the Director of the Transformation Programmes, Office of the Police Service, vigilante groups operated confidently because they were backed by political parties.

“If care is not taken, we will have rule of political parties instead of rule of law," he warned.

“If you thought that vigilante activities constitute a problem now, then wait until it truly explodes. I call it Ghana’s unexploded political ordinance.

“I get worried when I hear people lambast the police for failing to arrest these persons. The police have every power to clamp down on them, but how do you expect us to act when our hands are tied under the very laws that govern our operations?,” Dr Agordzor asked.

He was speaking at a symposium organised by the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) in Accra last Wednesday, October 31, 2018 to discuss ways in which stakeholders could foster efforts to eradicate the menace.

Ghana is battling the growing culture of political vigilantism where desperate unemployed young men are recruited to by political parties to cause mayhem.

The governing New Patriotic Party has publicly admitted to creating the Delta Forces and Invincible Force but said they were formed to provide security.

But the groups have been attacking party members, MPs and minister as well as destroying state properties, claiming they have been neglected.

The National Democratic Congress also recently outdoored "The Hawks" vigilante group.

According to the NDC General Secretary, group is to provide internal security for the party.

Last week, The Hawks attacked a journalist who was covering the NDC national youth and women's conference in the Central Region.