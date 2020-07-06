According to the leadership of a group calling itself the Concerned Drivers Union, they will from today, June 6, 2020, increase its transport fares by 30 percent.

David Agboado, the Vice-chairman of the group, said the adherence to social distancing protocols in their vehicles was adversely affecting their business and has, therefore, directed their members across the country to increase transport fares.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, he said "We are telling our passengers that from today on when you go out, calculate 30 percent extra of what you used to pay."

However, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has suggested that the government subside the price of fuel at the pumps for commercial drivers in the wake of the difficulties they are grappling with as a result of the social-distancing directive of the President, which has led to a reduction of the number of passengers they carry at any time.

COPEC in a statement argued that the price of fuel has shot up from GH¢4.65/litre to GH¢4.820/litre, representing some 3.8% at the pumps, which is having a telling toll on the operations of commercial drivers.