Markets in the capital will not be open to business today (Monday), with 137 of them expected to be disinfected.

According to a report by Citi News, 10 sprayers will be assigned to each market for the fumigation exercise to be undertaken.

File photo

The exercise to disinfect the markets will be coordinated by the Greater Accra Regional Coordination Council.

The Local Government Ministry has, however, confirmed that all affected markets will reopen for business on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana has risen to 24, with one death recorded so far.