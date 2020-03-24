The Office regrets any inconvenience the suspension would cause to its stakeholders and officeholders.

A statement signed and issued by Ama Awotwe-Bosumafi, Assistant Director of the Public Relations Unit, said it would resume the procedure as soon as the situation is normalised.

"We advise all public office holders in the interim to ensure that all forms in their possession are completed in accordance with Article 286 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Office Holders Declaration of Assets and Disqualification Act 1998, (Act 550)," it said.

It added that the Service shall announce to the public in due course when the completed forms can be submitted and those yet to pick their forms can do so.

It entreated the public to contact the following numbers for further enquiries: 0302664920/0244956768/0243317182.