In an interview on Citi TV, Agyebeng underscored that the intent behind his comments was to highlight perceived deficiencies within the judiciary.
Corruption fight: I wasn't attacking the judiciary — Kissi Agyebeng
The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has provided clarification regarding his statements about the judiciary, emphasizing that his remarks were not aimed at seeking public sympathy or initiating an assault on the judicial system.
Recommended articles
He said "I wasn't looking for sympathy. Let me go back to what I was saying, and you look at it dispassionately without the frenzy of ‘why is he attacking the judiciary?’ That was how those who were responding to me negatively took it, but I wasn't attacking the judiciary."
The Special Prosecutor addressing journalists on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, expressed grave concerns over the increasing trend of dismissive rulings in corruption cases, warning that this could lead to dire consequences for the country's anti-corruption efforts.
Agyebeng highlighted four specific cases that exemplify this trend, including the acquittal of Cecilia Dapaah, a former government official, in a corruption case and the refusal of a court order to freeze the estate of former NPP General Secretary, Kojo Owusu Afriyie, despite mounting allegations of corruption against his estate.
He stated that he will not feel frustrated and resign but will stay to execute his duties.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh