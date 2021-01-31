This comes after several persons complained about the $150 fee currently being charged for the COVID-19 PCR test at the airport.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament last Friday, Health Minister-designate, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, said President Akufo-Addo has ordered for the reduction.

He, however, did not disclose when the reduction will take effect at the Kotota International Airport.



Earlier in the week, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced that it has capped the COVID-19 PCR test at $50 for citizens of its member states who are travelling within the region.

The political and economic union came to this agreement during its 58th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

The session was held via video conference on Saturday, January 23, 2020, after which a statement was released to the effect.

“The Authority approves the harmonised ECOWAS Protocol for cross-border movement of persons and goods during the pandemic and caps the cost of COVID-19 PCR test for travel within the region by ECOWAS nationals at a maximum of US$50,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the government has also directed all public health testing laboratories not to charge Ghanaians for COVID-19 testing.

The Health Ministry said the test is now free for "all walk-in requests such as ill-health, contact tracing, and exposure must be done free-of-charge using public health resources."

It added that the “public COVID-19 testing laboratories providing walk-in services can charge only charge travelers for testing."